$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,235. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

