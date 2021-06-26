-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Soliton by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Soliton during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Soliton by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Soliton by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Soliton during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Soliton stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 730,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,100. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $481.24 million, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

