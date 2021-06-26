-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.26). NuCana also posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNA. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $92,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NuCana by 3.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

