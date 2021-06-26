$0.19 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 420,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,122. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

