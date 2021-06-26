-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $856.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.35.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.