-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,515 shares of company stock worth $23,032,426. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.46. 1,677,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.