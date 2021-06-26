-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BB stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,954,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,170,536. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 694,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 306,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

