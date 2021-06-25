Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) Insider Claire Louise Smith Sells 12,903 Shares

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) insider Claire Louise Smith sold 12,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £19,999.65 ($26,129.67).

Shares of LON:ZYT opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 9.64. Zytronic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.50.

Get Zytronic alerts:

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.