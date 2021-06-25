Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,204. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.