Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Shares of ZTS opened at $185.38 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $187.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.