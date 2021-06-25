Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.99. 2,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

