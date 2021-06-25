Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Position Lifted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Zendesk stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.31. 6,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.15.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

