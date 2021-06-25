Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 million-18.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 million.

Shares of Zedge stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 171,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.00. Zedge has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 33.80%.

ZDGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

