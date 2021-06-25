Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $28.73

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.73, but opened at $30.13. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.13.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

