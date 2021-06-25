Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to “Buy”

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

MGEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.16 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

