Zacks Investment Research Lowers SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Hold

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

SWI opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SolarWinds by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.