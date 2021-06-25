Zacks Investment Research Lowers Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Polymetal International has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $28.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

