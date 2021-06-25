Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

