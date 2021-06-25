Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $49.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.