Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $618.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $695.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.