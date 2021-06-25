Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Hold

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

AMNB stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $2,061,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

