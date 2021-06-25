Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.59 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.41.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

