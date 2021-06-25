Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.