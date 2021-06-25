Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,552. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 261,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,072,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.