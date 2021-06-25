Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,552. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 261,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,072,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.