Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.55 Million

Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report sales of $108.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.74 million and the lowest is $90.27 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $20.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 432.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $475.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $548.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $729.11 million, with estimates ranging from $660.36 million to $851.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

DRH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,992,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.