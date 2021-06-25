Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.13. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBBY opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

