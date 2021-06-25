Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $200.96. The stock had a trading volume of 453,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

