Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $13,243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 262.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 301.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.98. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.08.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

