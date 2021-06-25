Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Earnings of $5.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report earnings per share of $5.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $3.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $22.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $19.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $20.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $348.26 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 235,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,478,000 after buying an additional 95,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

