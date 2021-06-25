Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE HE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.16. 253,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.43. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $58,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

