Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,261. The company has a market cap of $479.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.