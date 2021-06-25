Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.13). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 740,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $37.39. 1,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,475. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

