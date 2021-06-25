Zacks: Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Wayfair reported earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $10.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.17.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:W traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,269. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair has a one year low of $193.69 and a one year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.17.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

