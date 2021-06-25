Zacks: Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $835.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $749.42 million to $898.90 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $424.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 375,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

