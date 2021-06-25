Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.70. Papa John’s International reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PZZA opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

