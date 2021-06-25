Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post sales of $129.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.30 million and the lowest is $124.95 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $75.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $541.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $640.18 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,523 shares of company stock worth $6,343,929. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

PCRX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 221,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,963. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

