Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Announce $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $252.10 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

