Zacks: Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.38). New Relic reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEWR. Loop Capital cut their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,192 shares of company stock worth $6,331,396 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in New Relic by 31.8% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in New Relic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in New Relic by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,215,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,413 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 13.5% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.