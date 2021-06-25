Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $648.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce sales of $648.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $705.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.10 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $452.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,837,059 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $3,997,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAM traded up $9.60 on Thursday, hitting $1,019.62. The stock had a trading volume of 126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,103.54. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $519.17 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

