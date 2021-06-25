Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Signet Jewelers reported earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signet Jewelers.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of SIG traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. 3,475,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,741. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

In other news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after buying an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,364,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,528,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.