Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.24 Million

Analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will report $28.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $28.48 million. RADA Electronic Industries posted sales of $17.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year sales of $122.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 328,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,430. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.68 million, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

