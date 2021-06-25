Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%.

Shares of DYAI opened at $3.53 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $97.27 million and a PE ratio of -10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 41.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 71.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

