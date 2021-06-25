Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 75,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -63.35, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

