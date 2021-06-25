Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.75 million.Yext also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090–0.070 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,520. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,561 shares of company stock worth $2,281,116. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.