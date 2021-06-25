Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. American Acquisition Opportunity comprises about 0.8% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAOU remained flat at $$10.25 during trading hours on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

American Acquisition Opportunity Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

