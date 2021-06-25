XTRABYTES Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $66.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00046482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00099671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00162344 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003041 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

