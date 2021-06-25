Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report $139.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.68 million and the lowest is $122.46 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 839.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $577.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.04 million to $630.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $886.21 million, with estimates ranging from $826.36 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on XHR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XHR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.38. 3,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.