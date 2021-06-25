WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get WW International alerts:

WW stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 897,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,306. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224 in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.