Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Tops $82.74 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $49.34 or 0.00154935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $82.74 million and $11.05 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00596951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00038853 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

