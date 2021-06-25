Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Cap Achieves $352,442.18

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $352,442.18 and approximately $2,736.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $183.47 or 0.00545190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00099798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00160353 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,669.71 or 1.00052295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

